Advertisement

Burn ban in effect in 10 Miss. counties

A grass fire in Jackson.
A grass fire in Jackson.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A burn ban is in effect in ten Mississippi counties amid a dry season, per the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.

The only exemptions from the burn ban are: MFC, Certified Burn Managers, and Commercial Contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets the State’s DEQ regulations. MDEQ regulations regarding open burning of brush piles require a separation distance of 1,500 feet from a residence without forced air resistance and 500 feet with forced air resistance.

Counties under burn ban:

  • Rankin
  • Yazoo
  • Warren
  • Pike
  • Scott
  • Panola
  • Adams
  • Jasper
  • Claiborne

Click here for more info.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game!
Newton Co. woman wins $200,000 on scratch off ticket!
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 14, 2022

Latest News

A look at the legislation related to state parks that’s still alive at the State Capitol
Gender neutral bathrooms include signage with a man and woman on it. (Source: WECT)
K-12 bathroom bill up for debate in Alabama Legislature
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is reacting after a tweet said the state was trying to...
Alabama Sec. of State reacts to claim that card is voter suppression
Work on new Lauderdale County Government Complex continues
Work on new Lauderdale County Government Complex continues
Locals react to string of drive-by shootings
Locals react to string of drive-by shootings