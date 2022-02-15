Burn ban in effect in 10 Miss. counties
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A burn ban is in effect in ten Mississippi counties amid a dry season, per the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.
The only exemptions from the burn ban are: MFC, Certified Burn Managers, and Commercial Contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets the State’s DEQ regulations. MDEQ regulations regarding open burning of brush piles require a separation distance of 1,500 feet from a residence without forced air resistance and 500 feet with forced air resistance.
Counties under burn ban:
- Rankin
- Yazoo
- Warren
- Pike
- Scott
- Panola
- Adams
- Jasper
- Claiborne
