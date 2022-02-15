Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 15, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BILLY L EASON19845962 A YORK RD LAUDERDALE, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
ALEXIA J ALEXANDER20014122 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAY A BARNES19893418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - ONE STOP DELI
RANDY MOORE1999656 WALKER HILL MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2 - WALMART
RHYHEEM GRIFFIN20003702 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
EDDIE J DAVIS JR19891407 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JEFEREY T MORRIS19962040 ATTALA RD SALLIS, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
MARY A BOONE19653910 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
TRISTEN D REED20025321 SPRINGHILL LOOP MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SAVANNAH L HARRRELL20002323 JEFF DAVIS SCHOOL RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RICHARD C JOLES19953613 KATHERINE DR LAUDERDALE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 15, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:28 AM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:34 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:38 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of 11th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:38 AM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:15 AM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:35 PM on February 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:38 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:38 PM on February 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 36th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:29 PM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive.
At 6:32 PM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Highland Avenue. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:38 PM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:21 AM on February 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game!
Newton Co. woman wins $200,000 on scratch off ticket!
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 14, 2022

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 15, 2022
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 14, 2022