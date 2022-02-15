City of Meridian Arrest Report February 15, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:28 AM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:34 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 6:38 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of 11th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 5:38 AM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:15 AM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:35 PM on February 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:38 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:38 PM on February 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 36th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:29 PM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive.

At 6:32 PM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Highland Avenue. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:38 PM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:21 AM on February 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.