City of Meridian Arrest Report February 15, 2022
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BILLY L EASON
|1984
|5962 A YORK RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|ALEXIA J ALEXANDER
|2001
|4122 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|RAY A BARNES
|1989
|3418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - ONE STOP DELI
|RANDY MOORE
|1999
|656 WALKER HILL MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2 - WALMART
|RHYHEEM GRIFFIN
|2000
|3702 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|EDDIE J DAVIS JR
|1989
|1407 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JEFEREY T MORRIS
|1996
|2040 ATTALA RD SALLIS, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|MARY A BOONE
|1965
|3910 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|TRISTEN D REED
|2002
|5321 SPRINGHILL LOOP MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|SAVANNAH L HARRRELL
|2000
|2323 JEFF DAVIS SCHOOL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|RICHARD C JOLES
|1995
|3613 KATHERINE DR LAUDERDALE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 15, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:28 AM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:34 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:38 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of 11th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:38 AM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:15 AM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:35 PM on February 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:38 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:38 PM on February 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 36th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:29 PM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive.
At 6:32 PM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Highland Avenue. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:38 PM on February 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:21 AM on February 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.