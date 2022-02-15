Advertisement

Fire Weather Warning for Tuesday, severe storms possible Thursday

Weather is favorable for wildfires to start and spread quickly on Tuesday.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are two big points in our forecast to start our new week. The first point is the elevated fire danger on Tuesday. The second point is the potential for severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

High Fire Danger Tuesday

We’ll start with the fire danger on Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday from 10 AM until 6 PM for all of East Mississippi. This means that weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Fires can get out of control. Please postpone your plans to burn until after Thursday when weather conditions are more favorable for containing outdoor burns.

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Thursday

Severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. Conditions are favorable, but with some shifting in the timing, the most favorable severe weather conditions may not line up as well with the most favored timing of the storms. That makes for a tricky forecast. The afternoon looks more favored now for the storms. Damaging winds will be possible, but a couple of tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

This forecast is likely to change between now and Thursday, so be sure check back daily for updates.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to near 40 degrees by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 34 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, warmer, and gusty at times. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM until 6 PM for the high fire danger.

