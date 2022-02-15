Inflation rates affecting local restaurants

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The rate of inflation is having an impact on everyone, including local restaurants. It was announced Tuesday that wholesale inflation surged again, rising 9.7% from a year earlier.

Weidmann’s has been forced to increase some of its pricing to account for issues. Employee retention, recruitment and combating supply chain problems continue to be a common problem for several businesses. Owner Charles Frazier is optimistic about the future. He said they’ve had a lot of recent success.

“Across the board, all items have gone up. That means everything from appetizers to desserts have gone up, including beef, seafood and pork,” Frazier said. “They have gone up marginally, not as much as we’d like, I’m sure more than the customer would like.”

Supply has been rocky. Frazier said the cost has also gone up about 25 percent over the last couple of years. That increase is not only being felt by restaurant owners, but also by the customer.

“We have had to raise prices a little bit. We are still not where we need to be as far as pricing. I’m hoping we see a little bit of stabilization in that and possibly a reduction in the next several months,” Frazier said.

The problems are everywhere, but despite the issues around the world, Meridian has seen a growing economy.

“I think that other restaurants around the state are seeing a bit of a drop. I think we have been shielded from that due to the economic development we’ve had locally. That’s helping us out and hopefully that will continue,” Frazier explained.

Frazier said there was a lot of business for Valentine’s Day and that helped everyone in the downtown area.

