Advertisement

JSU gives athletic director extension through 2026

Ashley Robinson and Thomas Hudson
Ashley Robinson and Thomas Hudson(William H. Kelly, III/JSU University Communications)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State Athletic Director Ashley Robinson is sticking with the school for at least a few more years.

The school announced Tuesday that Robinson was given a contract extension through 2026.

“Ashley Robinson has been a tremendous asset to Jackson State University, and his innovative ideas and vision for the division of athletics aligns with our plans to elevate the student-athlete experience,” said President Thomas Hudson. “I look forward to working with him for many more seasons to come.”

A number of JSU programs have won SWAC championships during Robinson’s tenure, including football, volleyball, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, women’s tennis, baseball, softball and men’s cross country.

He also serves as the chair of the SWAC Athletic Director committee.

“It was always a dream of mine to return to my hometown and invest in the city that gave so much to me,” said Robinson. “It’s been an honor to do this important work at Jackson State University. I’d like to thank President Hudson for his leadership and thank you to the many JSU alumni and fans that support our program and our students throughout the year.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game!
Newton Co. woman wins $200,000 on scratch off ticket!
Michael Wilson
Several employees, management placed on administrative leave after murderer escapes from prison
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
The city of Meridian issued a Boil Water Notice Feb. 14 for the area south of 14th Street, west...
Meridian issues Boil Water Notice for some customers