Locals react to string of drive by shootings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Drive-by shootings over the weekend have some neighbors concerned.

Two shootings happened at Highland Park Drive and 42nd Avenue as well as 40th Street and Highland Avenue. Neighbors said the uptick in crime in the city has caused people to be on edge. One shooting injured a child, and two others were also hurt. Authorities have not yet made arrests for either shooting.

We talked to a woman who lives in the Highland Park area who asked us to not show her face.

“It is not a good feeling. To me, it is basically young people that don’t have enough to do. I think as community leaders, one needs to get together and try to get these young people on the same accord to let them know there is a better way. With all this violence it doesn’t make any sense. You are hurting yourself and your family members. Some mothers or fathers of a child losing a parent is an awful thing. I think as community leaders and as a parent myself somehow we got to reach these young people to let them know this is not the way,” said Creola Young.

Both shootings are under investigation. If you have any information about either shooting contact the Meridian Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.