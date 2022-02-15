MCC basketball splits with EMCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles men’s basketball team beats the Lions 72-54, while the Lady Lions beat MCC at Scooba 71-68.

The men’s team for MCC started the game on fire as they went on a 15-1 run and they kept piling on. The Eagles get revenge for earlier in the season when EMCC beat them in Scooba.

FINAL. Tonight was all GREEN and WHITE as @MCCEaglesBBALL dominated EMCC 74-51. The Eagles were led by Makeem Roberts with 21 points, Brandon Ellington with 13, Chris Terrell and Akeem Kirkwood both with 9. MCC travels to Holmes Thursday night to close out the regular season. pic.twitter.com/uw24bFvBX5 — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) February 15, 2022

The Lady Lions and Lady Eagles had a great back and forth affair that resulted in the Lions coming out on top. Siarra Jackson put on a show for EMCC as she put up career highs in both points and rebounds with 31 and 15 respectively.

The EMCC women’s team improves to 11-10 for the season and 8-5 in MACCC play. The Eagles have now lost two straight games and will look to end the season on a high note against Holmes at home.

WBB | LIONS WIN!! EMCC 71, MCC 68 final in Scooba. Lions are now 11-10, 8-5 on the season. Siarra Jackson with A CAREER NIGHT!! 🔥🔥 She finishes with her 3rd career dbl-dbl with 3⃣1⃣ points (10-20 FGs & 11-12 FTs) and 1⃣5⃣ rebs (11 off). #PR1DE pic.twitter.com/WutCjZzUMp — EMCC Athletics (@EMCCathletics) February 15, 2022

