MCC basketball splits with EMCC

The MCC Eagles men’s basketball team beats the Lions 72-54, while the Lady Lions beat MCC at Scooba 71-68.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles men’s basketball team beats the Lions 72-54, while the Lady Lions beat MCC at Scooba 71-68.

The men’s team for MCC started the game on fire as they went on a 15-1 run and they kept piling on. The Eagles get revenge for earlier in the season when EMCC beat them in Scooba.

The Lady Lions and Lady Eagles had a great back and forth affair that resulted in the Lions coming out on top. Siarra Jackson put on a show for EMCC as she put up career highs in both points and rebounds with 31 and 15 respectively.

The EMCC women’s team improves to 11-10 for the season and 8-5 in MACCC play. The Eagles have now lost two straight games and will look to end the season on a high note against Holmes at home.

