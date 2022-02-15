Graveside services for Mr. Ernest Lynn Dew, Sr., 85, of Livingston will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Central Cemetery in Emelle, Al with Father Richard Losch and Mr. Leroy Bedwell officiating. There will be no visitation for Mr. Dew.

Ernest Lynn Dew, Sr. was born on June 6, 1936 in Mt. Hebron, Alabama to E.F. and Carrie Knight Dew. Mr. Dew was a lifelong resident of Livingston, Alabama. He graduated from Livingston High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard Co.C, 203 INF. BN.

Mr. Dew began his lifelong cattle business at a very young age and was active in that business until the end. He worked for the cattle auction in Livingston for over seventy years and was featured in the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Magazine for that achievement. He also worked for many years at cattle auctions in Linden, Selma and Eutaw, Alabama, as well as Meridian, Mississippi. He was sought after for his advice on cattle. Mr. Dew also had other interests of properties and timber. Ernest often remarked that the earth and sky were his grandest cathedral. He was a kind and gentle man and always looked for the best in others. He made sure he always gave his best. He also often remarked that if he was on time for work, He was late. He will surely be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Stegall Dew; son, Ernest Lynn Dew, Jr and wife Penny; daughter, Barbara Elizabeth Dew, DVM; grandson, Thomas Lynn Dew and wife Emily; great granddaughter, Emmalyn Dew; stepchildren, Alicia Kratzer and Scott Kratzer and wife Paula; niece, Danelle Dew Lamartiniere; and sister-in-law, Agnes Dew.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Waddell Dew; parents, E.F. and Carrie Knight Dew; and brothers, Dave Dew, Billy Dew, and Norris Dew.

Pallbearers include Thomas Dew, Scott Kratzer, Ken Tinsley, Allen Waddell, Ed Fuller, and Nick Houser.

