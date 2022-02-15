NY students send message of support to Anderson Hospital staff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Hospital employees were given heartfelt gifts this Valentine’s Day, by students from hundreds of miles away.

Students from George Washington Middle School in Jamestown, New York, shipped hand-painted stones and poems to hospital staff. Anderson employees said the students wanted to spread love during a time when COVID has taken a toll on medical professionals.

The poem reads:

" You Rock!! This poem was not written by anyone famous like Ovid. We just wanted to support your good work with COVID. We know that you are working long and hard. Times like these require more than a card. We know there is a great emotional toll. We wanted to help relieve your soul. We thought of something we could do that would keep you from getting blue. Something that would be a constant reminder of how you make the world a little kinder. We’ve infused each one of these rocks with a special blend from our love toolbox. Please choose one that speaks to you then keep it in your pocket the whole day through. So when you are feeling particularly alone, you can reach your hand in and find this stone. All of our magic it will unleash. You will remember you’re cherished beyond belief!”

Volunteers helped distribute the gifts.

“Stay focused and keep moving forward that people love them and as they are giving of themselves, they can help others spread their joy around to the people that are in the hospital because when people come to the hospital as patients, they need someone to spread their love and joy and then the people that work with them need that joy as well,” said Anderson volunteer, Sarah Crenshaw.

Employees said they are thankful for the students’ support and kind words.

