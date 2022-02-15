Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain possible Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday afternoon and evening. The risk includes all of East Mississippi and West Alabama.

The severe weather threat is primarily between 3 PM and 9 PM Thursday. Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes.

Storm Timing

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible between 6 AM and noon Thursday. Storms will increase in intensity between noon and 3 PM. The exact timing can be somewhat variable, but an early look at it for your communities looks like this based on the latest data we have:

Storms will arrive with heavy rain and the risk for damaging winds and tornadoes at...

2 PM to 4 PM: Philadelphia, Louisville, Union, Decatur, Nanih Waiya, House, Tucker, Newton, Lawrence, Preston, DeKalb, and Noxapater.

3 PM to 5 PM: Meridian, Collinsville, Marion, Meehan, Hickory, Chunky, Little Rock, Scooba, Electric Mills, Lauderdale, Rose Hill, Aliceville.

5 PM to 8 PM: Geiger, Emmelle, Livingston, Butler, Demopolis, Lisman, Cuba, York, Gilbertown, Toxey, Silas, Quitman, Pachuta, Enterprise, Stonewall, Shubuta, Waynesboro, Sweet Water, Dixons Mill, Thomasville, Grove Hill, and Coffeeville.

Storms may come in waves. The first wave may be followed by a break before a second waves enters. The tornado threat may be highest in the first wave, and the wind threat will likely dominate the second wave. The storms will end from west to east between 6 PM and 9 PM.

What Should You Do Now?

Be weather aware. Stay informed and updated. Be ready to move to your safe place if dangerous weather threatens. Remember that straight-line winds can cause the same damage as tornadoes. Tornado safe rooms should be small rooms on the lowest floor of your home or business as close to the center of the building as possible. Put as many walls between you and outside as possible. Cover up with couch cushions, pillows, blankets, or mattresses. You can protect your head with helmets or even school backpacks.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-to-upper 40s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 43 degrees. Wednesday will start sunny. Clouds will build, and a few showers are possible after lunchtime. The high temperature will be near 72 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.