Severe Weather Preparedness: Flash Flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and Tuesday’s topic is Flash Flooding. So, what is flash flooding? Well, it happens rapidly after rounds of heavy rain. A lot of times, it comes from slow moving thunderstorms or from “training” storms (storms that move over the same areas). A lot of times, there may be little time to react. So, it’s always good to have a plan in case you’re ever caught in a flash flood situation.

If a Watch is issued, that means conditions are such that flash flooding is a possibility. If a warning is issued, you want to take action because that means that flooding is happening now or it is imminent. It’s important to remember the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” You NEVER want to drive over a flooded roadway. If you see water over a road, take a different route. If you’re on a road that water is rushing on to... and your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground.

According to the National Weather Service, flash flood deaths happen most often while people are driving compared to any other activity. A lot of this is from people driving over roads that are covered in water, and they weren’t aware of the condition of the road under that water nor the water’s depth.

So, the most important thing to remember is, “Turn Around… Don’t Drown.” Never drive over a flooded road. It only takes six inches of water to sweep away an adult, and it only takes two feet of water to sweep away a vehicle. #TurnAroundDontDrown

For more information about Flash Flood Safety, click here: https://www.weather.gov/jan/swpw_flooding

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.