United Way partners with area restaurants for “Dine United”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The United Way and several area restaurants teamed up to give back in a sweet way on Valentine’s Day.

The United Way partnered with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Weidmann’s, and Jean’s, for their annual “Dine United” event.

“Dine United” is hosted every year and aims to help agencies that have partnered with the United Way.

A portion of the proceeds from the previously mentioned restaurants went towards many agencies including the American Red Cross, Feed by Faith, LOVE’S Kitchen, and The Salvation Army.

Tammy Caldwell, Resources & Development Coordinator at the United Way spoke about the importance of community involvement, “It’s a great fundraiser because of course you can go out and eat anyway--you can take your sweetheart out on Valentine’s Day so it helps. They can go out and have a good meal and also it helps our partnering agencies.”

Aie’s Taste of Thai also donated their proceeds by participating “Dine United” of Thursday, February 10th because they were closed on Valentine’s Day.

