Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – While one suspect has turned himself in, police are still searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man during a fight outside a nightclub Sunday night.

It was in the aftermath of a Super Bowl party that things turned deadly.

“One of the victims was fighting another person and that person had him on the ground,” Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said. “The deceased came in and was trying to assist his friend and that’s when gunshots rang out.”

Shelton said officers were called to Legends Bar around 11:30 p.m. That’s where they found a crowd of about 200 people and Robert Rob, 29.

“Officers arrived on the scene and did see a Black male laying on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound,” he said. Roby later died in an ambulance.

People at the scene told police the incident started with an argument over a woman that escalated into a fight and then to gunfire.

“Of course, we’re in the process of trying to verify all that and how they were connected and how that all transpired,” Shelton said.

The police chief says the victim originally involved in the fight was also shot but was treated and released from the hospital.

A suspect, James Overstreet, turned himself in later Sunday night. Currently he is only charged with aggravated assault and Shelton says they are still looking for the person who fired the fatal shots.

“What we do know is that James Overstreet was there and that he fired a shot,” the chief said. “And he admitted to us that he did shoot one of the victims.”

Police recovered a handgun that Overstreet says was used in the crime and says that more charges could follow.

“Somebody should have called [earlier] to let us respond,” Chief Shelton said. “Maybe if we had arrived and broken up the fight, maybe we wouldn’t have a death...”

