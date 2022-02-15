Work on new Lauderdale County Government Complex continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The construction of the new Lauderdale County Government Complex is continuing and is on schedule.

The work is being done along 22nd Avenue and Frontage Road at the location of the old Village Fair Mall. When complete, the new facility will be a one-stop shop that will basically combine just about everything that is currently housed at the courthouse and the annex in downtown Meridian.

“You’re talking about a building that was built in 1905,” said Johnathan Wells, District 1 Supervisor in Lauderdale County. “You’re talking about a building that’s almost 120 years old comparing it to a new facility that’s going to be modernized. New technology and new ways of doing things. We’ve seen with COVID that there’s a lot of things done over the internet now. That facility will be able to do all those operations. It’s going to be cleaner, safer and be a better environment all the way around.”

The new sheriff’s office is set for completion around the end of this year while the new government building should be complete in about 18 months. Wells also said a lot of the property will be open for public development.

