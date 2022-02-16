Advertisement

Alabama Sec. of State reacts to claim that card is voter suppression

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is reacting after a tweet said the state was trying to suppress voters.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is reacting after a tweet said the state was trying to suppress voters.(Source: WAFF)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is reacting after a tweet said the state was trying to suppress voters.

The tweet was made by an executive from Alabama Arise, an advocacy group. It accused the state of attempting to suppress voters by telling them to deregister using a voter registration withdrawal card.

According to Merrill, the card is part of the Electronic Registration Information Center or ERIC. It is distributed to people who are registered to vote or participate in the election cycle in more than one state.

“We are, by law, allowed to contact voters that are dual registered in more than one state or participating in the same election cycle in more than one state,” Merrill said.

Merrill added that this is not a new process.

“We’ve been doing this for a year and a half and this is the first time you’ve ever heard of it. So, that answers the question,” Merrill said. “This is not a concern, and it’s certainly not a problem.”

When asked why there could be confusion about the card, Merrill says it was an attack and called the tweet misleading.

“This was done by certain liberals who were trying to advocate a particular position to show their displeasure without attempts to ensure that we have accurate, complete, up-to-date voter rolls that have integrity and transparency,” Merrill said.

If you receive one of the cards, Merrill said you should review the instructions before filling it out or call the secretary of state’s office if you have questions.

Reached for comment, Alabama Arise issued a statement saying the tweet by Jane Adams was sent from her personal account on personal time and that it was not connected to her work at Alabama Arise. Adams has not yet responded to a request for comment.

