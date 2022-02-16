Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 16, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JOSEPH W HUMPHREY19652003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ALICIA F YATES19861421 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
DARIUS R MOFFITE1998107 71ST PL APT A149 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
STEVIE D BURTON19823550 SKINNER RD APT B MERIDIAN,MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 16, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:47 AM on February 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:34 AM on February 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:38 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

