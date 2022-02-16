City of Meridian Arrest Report February 16, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOSEPH W HUMPHREY
|1965
|2003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|ALICIA F YATES
|1986
|1421 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|DARIUS R MOFFITE
|1998
|107 71ST PL APT A149 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|STEVIE D BURTON
|1982
|3550 SKINNER RD APT B MERIDIAN,MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 16, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:47 AM on February 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:34 AM on February 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:38 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.