City of Meridian Arrest Report February 16, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:47 AM on February 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:34 AM on February 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:38 PM on February 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.