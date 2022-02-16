City of Meridian looks to aggressively attack litter problem

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is aiming to address the problems of litter and illegal dumping. Community Development Director Craig Hitt told the Meridian Rotary Club there will be a renewed effort to attack these problems under the Mayor Jimmie Smith administration.

”We’re working with trying to reestablish our Keep America Beautiful program here in the city and begin to build up a volunteer group that will help us keep our streets clean and to keep our neighborhoods clean,” said Hitt. “It’s a key issue when we’re trying to develop our community, when folks come in from out of town. Whether they’re coming to one of our events or maybe they’re looking at us about bringing their business here. We just need to have our best face on at all times.”

The city of Meridian and Mitchell Distributing also officially announced the return of the Meridian Mardi Gras celebration Feb. 26 at City Hall Lawn. It was cancelled last year due to COVID.

