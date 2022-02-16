Advertisement

City of Meridian looks to aggressively attack litter problem

CRAIG HITT TALKS TO ROTARY CLUB
CRAIG HITT TALKS TO ROTARY CLUB(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is aiming to address the problems of litter and illegal dumping. Community Development Director Craig Hitt told the Meridian Rotary Club there will be a renewed effort to attack these problems under the Mayor Jimmie Smith administration.

”We’re working with trying to reestablish our Keep America Beautiful program here in the city and begin to build up a volunteer group that will help us keep our streets clean and to keep our neighborhoods clean,” said Hitt. “It’s a key issue when we’re trying to develop our community, when folks come in from out of town. Whether they’re coming to one of our events or maybe they’re looking at us about bringing their business here. We just need to have our best face on at all times.”

The city of Meridian and Mitchell Distributing also officially announced the return of the Meridian Mardi Gras celebration Feb. 26 at City Hall Lawn. It was cancelled last year due to COVID.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Weidmann's Restaurant
Inflation rates affecting local restaurants

Latest News

A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far...
Miss. Lottery winner snags half-million dollar jackpot!
Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in that happened Monday, Feb. 7, at ...
MPD investigating Feb. 7 burglary
The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry...
Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites