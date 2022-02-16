Do you know this person?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is asking for help from people in the community to identify a suspect in an auto burglary.

The break-in happened during the overnight hours of Feb. 8, 2022, in the area of 6100 Oakland Heights Street. Someone may have seen the suspect approaching the car or leaving afterward.

If you know who this person is or have other information about the crime, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

