Some school districts dismissing early Thursday

Some school districts will dismiss early Thursday, Feb. 17, as a precaution due to the risk of...
Some school districts will dismiss early Thursday, Feb. 17, as a precaution due to the risk of severe weather.(Source: WSFA)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTOK) - Lauderdale County, Newton County and Union public school districts will have early dismissal Thursday at 12 noon due to the risk of severe weather.

Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said he will be in contact with emergency management officials overnight as well.

All Meridian Public School District schools will also dismiss early Feb. 17. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12 noon. Grades 6-12 will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. All Meridian athletics and after school activities are canceled also.

Others dismissing early:
Kemper Academy 1 p.m.
Choctaw County, Ala., Schools 12 noon
Patrician Academy Elementary 12:15 p.m.
Patrician Academy daycare, middle and high school 12:30 p.m.
South Choctaw Academy 12:30 p.m.
Community Christian School 12:30 p.m.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you have a question about your child’s school or daycare and don’t see it here, check here for closings that can be added directly by each organization. You may also reach out to your contacts at the school or daycare, check their websites, Facebook pages and your phone and email for alerts that may have been sent to you.

