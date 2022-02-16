Meridian City Council approves increase of pay bands for MPD and city workers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian City Council came to an agreement to raise pay bands for certified law enforcement and city workers.

The council had recently come to an agreement to an increase of $2.50 for police officers and $1.25 for city workers but they ran into an issue of the raises putting many employees over their authorized raise amounts.

The new pay band for certified law enforcement was raised to $6,000 and the new pay band for city workers was raised to $3,000.

The band raises being approved also makes more employees eligible for raises. The band increase now makes it easier to go in and adjust a few individuals pay instead of having to adjust many people if the pay raises make them earn more than their pay band.

Ward One Councilman, George Thomas, hoped that the band increases and the raises themselves will help the city and community altogether.

“The raises, we hope particularly for the police department, we hope that it will bring back some other people that might want to apply to work for the police department now. Most of these employees that work for the police department now will be making 40,000 dollars or more the way it looks right now. For the city workers, some of these city workers have been working a minimum wage of 9 dollars an hour this will put them up a little better. It’s difficult to make it on 9 dollars.”

