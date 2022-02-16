Meridian City Council approves preparation of grant papers for North Hills Street

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council voted in favor of an agreement to allow Neel-Schaffer Inc. to prepare a grant application for the North Hills Street project. The council said it’s hoping that the state will also help with funding.

If the grant is approved, it will be used to fix some internal issues on North Hills Street. Paving is still a central focus for the city but fixing drainage problems must be done first.

Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas said he hopes the plans can move quickly, if the grant is approved.

“If the grant is approved and if the state will help us somewhat, we’ll start the planning on the project in the next month or two. We hope to start construction on the project in the late spring or early summer, somewhere along there. We’ll have to get the plans drawn, exactly what we need to do as far as drainage and pipes under the street, things like that, so we’re talking about probably the summer.”

Thomas also said that this grant would help the city do this project the way it should be done.

