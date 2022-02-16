Advertisement

Meridian City Council approves preparation of grant papers for North Hills Street

Grant will be used to work on drainage and pipe issues before paving
Flooding on North Hills Street
Flooding on North Hills Street(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council voted in favor of an agreement to allow Neel-Schaffer Inc. to prepare a grant application for the North Hills Street project. The council said it’s hoping that the state will also help with funding.

If the grant is approved, it will be used to fix some internal issues on North Hills Street. Paving is still a central focus for the city but fixing drainage problems must be done first.

Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas said he hopes the plans can move quickly, if the grant is approved.

Thomas also said that this grant would help the city do this project the way it should be done.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

