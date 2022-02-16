Advertisement

Michael Murphy Smith, Sr.

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Michael Murphy Smith, Sr., 66, of Cuba will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11 A.M. at the York City Cemetery with Rev. Leon Ballard and Rev. Charles Lifer officiating.

Mr. Smith passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at his home. He was born September 13, 1955, in Kilmichael, Mississippi, to C.W. Smith and Adele Murphy Smith. He was retired from York Drug Home Medical.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Cooper Smith; sons, Robert Russell (Dee Dee); Jon Russell (Amanda); and Murphy Smith; grandchildren, Brittany Russell; Christian Russell; Haley Russell; Elizabeth Harris Russell; Ridge Russell; Cam Russell; and Abigail Smith; brother, Joe Smith; and sisters, Sandra Kay Hodge and Polly Ivy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. and Adele Murphy Smith; brothers, Charles Smith and Bennie Ralph Smith; and sisters, Sarah Ann Oliver; Patricia Roberts; and Debbie Meeks.

Pallbearers: Robert Russell, Jon Russell, Murphy Smith, Christian Russell, Robert Beard, and Antonia Scott.

Honorary Pallbearer: Ridge Russell

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

