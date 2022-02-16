Advertisement

Miss. Lottery winner snags half-million dollar jackpot!

A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far...
A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far Tuesday, winning $524,976.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far Tuesday, winning $524,976. The drawing was the 22nd drawing for the 5-digit in-state draw game jackpot.

The winning numbers were 02-13-15-19-28. The prized ticket was sold at Ramey’s, 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville. The player matched all five numbers correctly and has 180 days to claim the winnings.

In July 2021, a Jones County man and a Lamar County man split a record setting $665,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot.

Wednesday night’s Powerball® jackpot reset to $20 million after being hit in Monday night’s drawing. Friday’s Mega Millions® jackpot is currently $64 million, while Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reset to $50,000.

