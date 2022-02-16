MPD investigating Feb. 7 burglary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in Monday Feb. 7. The burglary happened at 415 B Street in the overnight hours.

Investigators shared three still photos taken from security video, in the hopes someone may have information about who they are or about the crime.

Information may be reported anonymously to the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in that happened Monday, Feb. 7, at 415 B Street. (Meridian Police Dept.)

