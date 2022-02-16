Advertisement

MPD investigating Feb. 7 burglary

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in Monday Feb. 7. The burglary happened at 415 B Street in the overnight hours.

Investigators shared three still photos taken from security video, in the hopes someone may have information about who they are or about the crime.

Information may be reported anonymously to the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in that happened Monday, Feb. 7, at ...
Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in that happened Monday, Feb. 7, at 415 B Street.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in that happened Monday, Feb. 7, at ...
Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in that happened Monday, Feb. 7, at 415 B Street.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in that happened Monday, Feb. 7, at ...
Meridian police published images of suspects in a break-in that happened Monday, Feb. 7, at 415 B Street.(Meridian Police Dept.)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Weidmann's Restaurant
Inflation rates affecting local restaurants

Latest News

A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far...
Miss. Lottery winner snags half-million dollar jackpot!
CRAIG HITT TALKS TO ROTARY CLUB
City of Meridian looks to aggressively attack litter problem
The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry...
Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites