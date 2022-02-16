Newton County Cheer Team wins silver medal!

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to the Newton County Cheer Team, which took 2nd place Sunday at UCA High School Nationals in Florida. The Cougars competed against 60 teams from across the nation.

The team started strong, placing first at preliminaries Friday, advancing straight through to finals. The team also received the 2nd highest score of the whole competition on Day 1.

This was Newton County’s first time ever to compete at nationals.

Coach Bobbie Simon said she couldn’t be more proud of how the girls represented the school and themselves. She said the team is already working towards the gold next year.

