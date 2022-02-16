Advertisement

Newton County Cheer Team wins silver medal!

Congratulations to the Newton County Cheer Team, which took 2nd place Sunday at UCA High School...
Congratulations to the Newton County Cheer Team, which took 2nd place Sunday at UCA High School Nationals in Florida.(Newton County High School)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to the Newton County Cheer Team, which took 2nd place Sunday at UCA High School Nationals in Florida. The Cougars competed against 60 teams from across the nation.

The team started strong, placing first at preliminaries Friday, advancing straight through to finals. The team also received the 2nd highest score of the whole competition on Day 1.

This was Newton County’s first time ever to compete at nationals.

Coach Bobbie Simon said she couldn’t be more proud of how the girls represented the school and themselves. She said the team is already working towards the gold next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game!
Newton Co. woman wins $200,000 on scratch off ticket!
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 14, 2022

Latest News

Police in Shubuta said Tuesday they believe the suspect and victim in a drive-by shooting knew...
One injured in drive-by shooting in Clarke County
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes are possible...
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain possible Thursday
Drive-by shootings over the weekend have some neighbors concerned.
Locals react to string of drive-by shootings
Michael Wilson
‘Good luck for us’ | MDOC commissioner says police captured escaped inmate after car he had stolen ran out of gas