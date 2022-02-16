Advertisement

Palazzo: Putin ‘playing games,’ Biden sending wrong message to Kremlin

Representative Steven Palazzo speaks to members of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Congressman Steven Palazzo says Vladimir Putin is “playing games with the world,” and the Biden Administration is sending all the wrong messages to the Russian leader.

Palazzo made his statement Tuesday after Russia announced it was withdrawing some of its troops from the Ukrainian border after training drills were wrapped up.

“It’s like a big chess game, Putin’s playing games with the world,” Palazzo said.

“We need to send a clear message to Putin and the oligarchs that if he invades Ukraine, we’re going to make his life miserable,” Palazzo said. “We’re going to depress his country and the Russian people, to where they’ll go after Putin and say, ‘That was a huge mistake.’ But, that deterrent needs to be out there now, not after the fact.”

He also addressed the economy, saying President Biden needs to work harder on inflation. He says the President really doesn’t have a plan to tackle it.

“If you look at the price of gas, it’s doubled since he’s taken office, the cost of goods, the cost of labor and producing and manufacturing, everything’s up,” Palazzo said. “We’re paying for it at the pump, we’re paying for it at the store and raises have been flat, and all he’s talking about is increasing taxes on the hard-working American people.”

Palazzo was in Oak Grove to speak to members of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women.

