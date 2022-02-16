Advertisement

Preschool apologizes, closes after blackface activity

A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving...
A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving blackface that was apparently intended to celebrate Black History Month. That teacher was fired.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts Montessori preschool has shut down and apologized after a classroom full of toddlers painted black faces on paper plates and held them up to their own faces to celebrate Black History Month.

ICKids in Newton in a statement posted on Facebook and on the school’s front door Sunday said the “curriculum was not executed or completed in the manner that it should have been, so we apologize.”

The teacher who planned and executed the Feb. 8 activity was fired.

Management said that because possible protests at the school could put children at risk, it was closing for the time being. If the school does reopen, it pledged to hold diversity training and hire a more diverse staff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game!
Newton Co. woman wins $200,000 on scratch off ticket!

Latest News

Police say the gunman had just been robbed and shot at a truck he thought he saw the robber...
Father of 9-year-old girl fatally shot in car with family speaks
Tou Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating George Floyd’s...
GRAPHIC: Former officer charged in Floyd's killing testifies in his defense
Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western...
Russia says it pulls back more troops amid Ukraine standoff
A man is facing charges after allegedly creating a violent disturbance on a flight from Los...
Flight attendants, passengers subdue unruly passenger on DC-bound flight