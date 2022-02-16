Graveside services for Robert H. “Bobby” Bruister, 81, of Butler will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, at 2 P.M. at Mt. Sterling Cemetery with Rev. Ben James officiating. Family will greet guests at the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Friday from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. prior to the service.

Mr. Bobby passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his home. He was born August 9, 1940, in Butler, Alabama, to Henry N. Bruister and Grace Elaine Williams Bruister. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide Fan and enjoyed playing golf.

He was a retired plant manager for Kellwood Textile Company and a former member of the Army National Guard.

Survivors include his wife, Sheri Bruister of Butler; son, Robert Kirk Bruister (Donnashele) of Spanish Fort; daughters; Starr Bruister Golden (Lee) of Saraland; Lisa Lathem of Memphis, TN; Alison Lathem of Birmingham; and Jessica Lathem Remer (Coy) of Yukon, OK; sister, Sondra Stafford of Butler; grandchildren; Trey Golden, Hunter Bruister, Brittany Neal, Kalli Neal, Alexander Lathem, and James Remer; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Bruister of Tuscaloosa, Ila Cornelius (Teddy) of Thomasville, and Vicky Kimbrell of Columbus, MS; numerous nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Miranda Nicholson, Jody Wilson, and Tracy Hawkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Henry and Grace Elaine Bruister; wife, Rose Mary Kimbrell Bruister; brother, Roy H. Bruister; and brothers-in-law, Billy Stafford and Virgil Kimbrell.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.