Severe thunderstorms can bring tornadoes & damaging wind on Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are becoming more likely on Thursday, and a couple of tornadoes may be possible.

Confidence is increasing as we’re getting closer to Thursday. The newest forecast data available Wednesday afternoon indicates an increased risk for severe thunderstorms to form on Thursday afternoon and impact our area into Thursday evening.

Storm Timing

Storms will arrive between 1 PM and 4 PM Thursday afternoon. They will track from west to east across the area, exiting between 5 PM and 8 PM Thursday evening.

Storm Impact

Tornadoes are possible. Some tornadoes could be strong (EF-2 or stronger). Destructive winds in excess of 70 mph are even more likely. Wind that strong can cause damage like a tornado. The latest forecast data indicate a tornado probability of 10% for Thursday. The “normal” tornado risk for the date based on the average risk over the past 30 years is 0.15%. Thursday’s risk is running about 67 times bigger than normal. The risk of winds over 58 mph on Thursday is 30%. The “normal” risk based on the average over the past 30 years is 1%. Thursday’s risk is 30 times bigger than normal. Stronger storms can also produce hail one in diameter or larger. The storms can also produce heavy rain. Most areas will get between 0.50″ and 1.50″. As much as 2-3″ can fall in localized areas. Flash flooding is possible in poor drainage areas.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional showers. We’ll cool to our low near 60 degrees by midnight. Temperatures may increase a few degrees by morning. Thursday morning will be cloudy with occasional showers. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely between 2 PM and 8 PM. Some storms can be severe and bring a threat of tornadoes and damaging winds.

