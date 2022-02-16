Advertisement

Severe weather preparedness: Tornadoes

Severe weather preparedness: Tornado safety(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe weather preparedness week continues, and today’s topic is tornadoes. A tornado is a rapidly rotating column of air that connects a storm to the ground. The ingredients needed for possible tornado development are: moisture, instability, lift, and wind shear. Specifically, wind shear (which is a change in wind speed & direction with height) plays a key role in the development of a tornado. According to the National Weather Service, wind shear “enhances rotation within the thunderstorm updraft” that could lead to a tornado forming if other needed atmospheric elements are aligned.

If there’s a Tornado Watch, pick out where your “safe place” will be if a warning is issued. Once there’s a Tornado Warning, take cover immediately. A good “safe place” is the lowest center-most portion of a sturdy building...away from windows. This could be a bathroom, interior closet, hallway, under the stairs, etc. The *best place to be if a tornado threatens...is in a basement or storm shelter.

If you live in a mobile home, that’s not a safe place during a tornado emergency. It’s best to pick out a predetermined sturdy structure to go to when there’s a threat for tornadoes. If you’re ever in a situation when there’s no sturdy building around as a tornado threatens, then get into the nearest ditch, lie flat, and cover your head.

For more information about tornadoes and tornado safety, click this link: https://www.weather.gov/jan/swpw_tornadoes

