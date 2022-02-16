Total Pain Care team of the week: MCC Eagles men’s basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian Community College men’s basketball team.

The Eagles got their revenge against the EMCC Lions at home as they won 74-53. The Eagles defense dominated in the first half as they only allowed the Lions to score 17 points.

MCC improves to 17-5 on the season and 10-2 at home.

Congratulations to MCC men’s basketball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.