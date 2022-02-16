Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game!
Newton Co. woman wins $200,000 on scratch off ticket!
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 14, 2022

Latest News

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Council approves increase of pay bands for MPD and city workers
A look at the legislation related to state parks that’s still alive at the State Capitol
Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
LA human trafficking operation rescues more than 80 victims
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle
Representative Steven Palazzo speaks to members of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday.
Palazzo: Putin ‘playing games,’ Biden sending wrong message to Kremlin