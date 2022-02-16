Weather Alert Day for Thursday: Severe storms are possible

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday will be the “calm before the storm”. Expect another warm day with temps in the low 70s, and there will be increasing clouds. However, isolated showers are possible this afternoon and tonight. It’ll be mild tonight with lows staying near 60 degrees, so you can give your heaters a rest.

Thursday, severe storms are possible ahead of a cold front that’ll cross Thursday evening. Atmospheric elements will be in place for storms that could have damaging winds (main threat), but hail and tornadoes are also possible. The best timing for severe storms would be between Noon - 7PM . Have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Rainfall amounts could be up to an inch. Highs will reach the mid 70s, and it’ll be a bit muggy.

Aside from severe storms, gusty winds are also expected throughout the day on Thursday . We’re expecting wind gusts over 30mph at times for our entire area, but areas north of I-20 could have gusts over 40mph. This could down some tree limbs, make driving difficult (especially for high profile vehicles), and there could be some isolated power outages. So, travel with caution, and make sure to secure loose outside items on your property Today (in advance of Thursday’s wind). Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Friday, we get behind the front, and cooler weather moves in. Highs will stay in the 50s, and plan for sub-freezing temps by Saturday morning. Yet, the overall weekend looks nice and sunny with highs in the 60s each day.

Next week, more showers move in. So, you’ll need the umbrella again.

