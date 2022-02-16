Advertisement

Weather Alert Day for Thursday: Severe storms are possible

Stay weather aware on Thursday
Stay weather aware on Thursday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday will be the “calm before the storm”. Expect another warm day with temps in the low 70s, and there will be increasing clouds. However, isolated showers are possible this afternoon and tonight. It’ll be mild tonight with lows staying near 60 degrees, so you can give your heaters a rest.

Thursday, severe storms are possible ahead of a cold front that’ll cross Thursday evening. Atmospheric elements will be in place for storms that could have damaging winds (main threat), but hail and tornadoes are also possible. The best timing for severe storms would be between Noon - 7PM. Have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Rainfall amounts could be up to an inch. Highs will reach the mid 70s, and it’ll be a bit muggy.

Aside from severe storms, gusty winds are also expected throughout the day on Thursday. We’re expecting wind gusts over 30mph at times for our entire area, but areas north of I-20 could have gusts over 40mph. This could down some tree limbs, make driving difficult (especially for high profile vehicles), and there could be some isolated power outages. So, travel with caution, and make sure to secure loose outside items on your property Today (in advance of Thursday’s wind). Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Friday, we get behind the front, and cooler weather moves in. Highs will stay in the 50s, and plan for sub-freezing temps by Saturday morning. Yet, the overall weekend looks nice and sunny with highs in the 60s each day.

Next week, more showers move in. So, you’ll need the umbrella again.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Alexia Alexander was arrested for a DUI and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Car accident leads to the possession of a stolen firearm charge and DUI arrest
Cindy Weber had been missing for almost a month when her family recently discovered that she...
Family learns of woman’s death after filing missing person’s report
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Weidmann's Restaurant
Inflation rates affecting local restaurants

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 16th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 16th, 2022
Weather - February 15, 2022
Weather - February 15, 2022
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes are possible...
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain possible Thursday
A grass fire in Jackson.
Burn ban in effect in 10 Miss. counties