Blood drive set for Friday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Total Pain Care Clinic is hosting a blood drive Friday in conjunction with Mississippi Blood Services.

The mobile unit will be at 1001 14th Street in Meridian from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors may complete the donor history questionnaire before they come to give the donation. Click here to visit the MBS website.

Donors will receive a $20 redeemable gift card and a travel mug.

