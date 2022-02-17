Advertisement

Blood drive set for Friday in Meridian

Mississippi Blood Services will have its mobile unit at Total Pain Care, 1001 14th Street in...
Mississippi Blood Services will have its mobile unit at Total Pain Care, 1001 14th Street in Meridian, Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Total Pain Care Clinic is hosting a blood drive Friday in conjunction with Mississippi Blood Services.

The mobile unit will be at 1001 14th Street in Meridian from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors may complete the donor history questionnaire before they come to give the donation. Click here to visit the MBS website.

Donors will receive a $20 redeemable gift card and a travel mug.

