Bulldogs Sweep Home Opening Doubleheader

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State swept a doubleheader with Alabama State on Wednesday, winning by a score of 10-4 and walking-off the Hornets (2-4) with an 8-0 victory in six innings.

The Bulldogs (3-3) scored 10 runs on 10 hits in the first game of the day, and Grace Fagan took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. Fagan faltered however, walking the bases loaded before surrendering a three-run double. Matalasi Faapito came on to toss the final three innings and earn the save while allowing one hit.

MSU scored four runs in the first inning of Game 1 thanks to a two-run double from Mia Davidson, a sacrifice fly from Kiki Edwards and a bases-loaded wild pitch. Shea Moreno added a run with a solo homer in the second, and State scored five in the fourth while playing small ball. Riley Hull and Brylie St. Clair both beat out bunt singles, with St. Clair’s driving in a run.

“We saw a lot this past weekend in California,” head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “We wanted to give opportunities to those that showed us some good things out there and at practice. I think we started off with a challenge on purpose to see where we stand and to see that we aren’t where we need to be right now. We were taking today as another opportunity to get out there and get some chances and see how they responded.”

Kenley Hawk was the big story in the nightcap. The junior right-hander struck out a career-best 13 hitters while going the distance in a complete-game shutout. She allowed four hits, but walked just one. Hawk’s previous career high in a start was five against Tennessee State in 2020.

“It was good to see different players step up,” Ricketts added. “Grace Fagan and Kenly Hawk, we are going to need them in the circle moving forward. I though they both had quality starts for us. Aquana [Brownlee] off the bench was ready for her chance, same thing with Saleyna Daniel and Montana Davidson. I’m really happy with all of them and the focus moving forward is to continue to compete with each other and against the other team, whether its practice or the game, that’s what we’re focused on moving forward.”

State manufactured runs in Game 2, scoring three times in the second inning without a hit thanks to a pair of hit batters and a pair of walks. In the fifth, Aquana Brownlee pinch hit and homered to extend the lead.

In the sixth, Hull and Chloe Malau’ulu delivered RBI singles before Malau’ulu scored on a wild pitch to walk things off.

Quotables

Kenley Hawk on how her team approached today’s games…

“Honestly, the program has been working hard on being more competitive with everything that we do. When you see everyone working hard at everything they do, it makes it easier for us as teammates to pick each other up.”

Aquana Brownlee on her home run…

“It felt amazing to feel the ball come off the bat after I got a good barrel on the ball and see it go over the fence.”

Quick Hitters

Aquana Brownlee – Pinch hit and homered for her first hit of the year in Game 2 … added an RBI ground out as well.

Saleyna Daniel – Collected her first career hit on a pinch-hit double in Game 2.

Mia Davidson – Went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Game 1 … picked off a runner at first base for the school-record 11th time in her career … was 2-for-4 in the nightcap … batting .444 (8-for-18) this season with one walk and three hit-by-pitches.

Kiki Edwards – Made her second career start in Game 1 as the designated player … went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI.

Matalasi Faapito – Entered in relief and tossed 3.0 innings of one-hit ball to earn the save in Game 1 … save was the third of her career.

Grace Fagan – Threw 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on one hit while striking out six.

Kenley Hawk – Struck out a career-high nine batters in her first start of the season.

Riley Hull – Made her first career start playing first base in Game 1 … went 1-for-2 in Game 1 … collected her first career hit on a bunt single in the fourth inning.

Chloe Malau’ulu – Scored twice in the opening game … was 1-for-3 with an RBI, run scored and a walk in Game 2.

Shea Moreno – Homered in Game 1 for her first hit at the Division I level and with Mississippi State … added a sacrifice fly later in the ballgame … picked up an RBI with a ground out in Game 2.

Brylie St. Clair – Went 3-for-4 in the opening game with an RBI on a bunt single … marked her second three-hit game of the year … added an RBI and a walk in Game 2 … now batting a team-high .467 (7-of-15) this season.

Pinch Hitters – State collected three extra-base hits from pinch hitters on Wednesday … for the year, MSU is 5-for-7 (.714) off the bench.

Game 1 Scoring Recap

Bottom 1

Brylie St. Clair led off with a single to center. Chloe Malau’ulu singled to left field and advanced to second on the throw as St. Clair took third. Mia Davidson then doubled to score Malau’ulu and St. Clair. After a fly out, Davidson came around to score on a single to left field from Paige Cook who took second and third on a wild throw to the plate. Cook scored on a sacrifice fly to center field from Kiki Edwards.

Alabama State 0, Mississippi State 4

Bottom 2

With one out, Shea Moreno homered to center field.

Alabama State 0, Mississippi State 5

Bottom 4

Edwards and Madisyn Kennedy opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Saleyna Daniel pinch ran for Edwards at first. Riley Hull then singled on a bunt to load the bases. Moreno hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Daniel and advance Kennedy to third. With runners on the corner, St. Clair beat out a bunt single that allowed Kennedy to score. Malau’ulu then reached on a fielder’s choice as St. Clair was retired. Davidson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jackie McKenna then reached on an error by the shortstop, allowing a runner to come home. Cook was hit by a pitch to push Malau’ulu home before Davidson scored from third on a wild pitch.

Alabama State 0, Mississippi State 10

Top 5

Three straight walks loaded the bases for Kindall Deramus who hit a three-run double. She then took third on a throwing error as the defense attempted to throw behind her at second. DeRamus scored on a single from Alex Preston.

Alabama State 4, Mississippi State 10

Top 7

With two outs, Kiki Edwards pinch hit and singled past the diving shortstop. Mia Davidson then hit a two-run homer.

Mississippi State 3, Loyola Marymount 5

Game 2 Scoring Recap

Bottom 2

Matalasi Faapito and Kiki Edwards were both hit by pitches to open the inning. Allison Florian came on to run for Faapito. Jackie McKenna and Madisyn Kennedy both walked, scoring Florian. Shea Moreno grounded out to short, allowing Edwards to score and advancing the runners. Brylie St. Clair then grounded out off the pitcher’s glove, but it allowed McKenna to score from third.

Alabama State 0, Mississippi State 3

Bottom 5

With one out, Aquana Brownlee hit a solo home run as a pinch hitter.

Alabama State 0, Mississippi State 4

Bottom 6

Pinch hitting, Montana Davidson doubled down the left field line then took third on a wild pitch. Addison Purvis walked to put runners on the corners. Riley Hull pinch hit and singled to score Montana Davidson and push Purvis to second. Chloe Malau’ulu singled to center field, scoring Purvis. Mia Davidson then singled to load the bases. Brownlee then grounded out to score Purvis, and Faapito walked to reload the bases. Malau’ulu came home on a wild pitch.

Alabama State 0, Mississippi State 8

On Deck

Mississippi State will host the Bulldog Kickoff Classic on Feb. 18-20 with games against Southern Illinois, Georgia Tech and Central Arkansas. Saturday’s games will be broadcast on SEC Network+ at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.