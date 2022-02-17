City of Meridian Arrest Report February 17, 2022
Published: Feb. 17, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ROTUNDO S JENKINS
|1985
|208 S 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|TYRONSA NASH
|1978
|3117 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
|DEMETRIUS CLAY
|2002
|3912 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 17, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:23 PM on February 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.