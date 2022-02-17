Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 17, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROTUNDO S JENKINS1985208 S 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TYRONSA NASH19783117 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
DEMETRIUS CLAY20023912 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 17, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:23 PM on February 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

