Advertisement

Couple and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle

(MGN ONLINE)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Scott County on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s department, two people, who both lived on Sparkville Road, were shot, as well as their dogs.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was conscious but in critical condition. They were rushed to UMMC.

Both victims were the only ones living in the house.

Police are now looking for a gray vehicle, possibly a Ford with a Newton or Neshoba County license plate. The vehicle’s driver’s side window has clear plastic over the window.

The vehicle was seen near the home prior to the shooting.

If you have any information please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (601)-469-1511.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some school districts will dismiss early Thursday, Feb. 17, as a precaution due to the risk of...
Some schools dismissing early Thursday
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help from people in the community to identify a...
Do you know this person?
Fire Wednesday Morning in Meridian
Fire destroys two Meridian homes
A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far...
Miss. Lottery winner snags half-million dollar jackpot!

Latest News

Mississippi Blood Services will have its mobile unit at Total Pain Care, 1001 14th Street in...
Blood drive set for Friday in Meridian
Meridian Police Department
Meridian Municipal Court holding Amnesty Day next week
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 17, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 17, 2022