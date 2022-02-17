Crimenet 02_10_22
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate Gregory M. Parker.
Parker is a 43-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 160 pounds.
He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and credit card fraud.
If you know where Parker can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
