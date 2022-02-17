Crimenet 02_10_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate Gregory M. Parker.

Parker is a 43-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and credit card fraud.

If you know where Parker can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.