Advertisement

Crimenet 02_14_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find Lindsey Jinae Mumford.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find Lindsey Jinae Mumford.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find Lindsey Jinae Mumford.

Mumford is a 36-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 120 pounds.

She is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of possession of meth.

If you know where Mumford can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some school districts will dismiss early Thursday, Feb. 17, as a precaution due to the risk of...
Some schools dismissing early Thursday
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help from people in the community to identify a...
Do you know this person?
Fire Wednesday Morning in Meridian
Fire destroys two Meridian homes
A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far...
Miss. Lottery winner snags half-million dollar jackpot!

Latest News

Mississippi Blood Services will have its mobile unit at Total Pain Care, 1001 14th Street in...
Blood drive set for Friday in Meridian
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jaderius Jerron Williams.
Crimenet 02_17_22
Meridian Police Department
Meridian Municipal Court holding Amnesty Day next week
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs help to locate Gregory Parker.
Crimenet 02_10_22