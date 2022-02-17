Crimenet 02_14_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find Lindsey Jinae Mumford.

Mumford is a 36-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 120 pounds.

She is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of possession of meth.

If you know where Mumford can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

