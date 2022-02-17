Crimenet 02_17_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jaderius Jerron Williams.

Williams is a 22-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of grand larceny.

If you know where Williams can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

