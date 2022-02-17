Advertisement

Eagle Club Breakfast raises funds and recognizes sponsors

CHOCTAW AREA EAGLE CLUB BREAKFAST
CHOCTAW AREA EAGLE CLUB BREAKFAST(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 14th Annual Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast was held Thursday at Kahlmus Auditorium on the MSU-Meridian campus.

The purpose of the Eagle Club is to recognize the people who support scouting in the six-county Choctaw Area Council with a financial gift of $150 and greater.

The crowd was also inspired by guest speaker Todd Huston, an amputee and former scout who overcame all odds by completing a world recording setting expedition, climbing to the highest elevations in all 50 states in only 66 days.

”We really do live in a society and a community that gives,” said Ken Kercheval, CEO of the Choctaw Area Council. “The support, I never take it for granted, but you can always count on it. But I never take it for granted. This morning there was all kinds of excuses our there not to come to the breakfast. With the threat of weather and all of that but we had a full house and were able to raise 192-thousand-dollars. When you’ve done that mid-February, you’re well on your way.”

The Choctaw Area Council of the Scouts covers Lauderdale, Newton, Clarke, Neshoba, Kemper and Choctaw (AL) counties.

