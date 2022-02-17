Advertisement

House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters were called out to a third house fire within 24 hours, this time around 2:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Hills Street.

The people inside were able to get out safely but the brick ranch-style house was badly damaged. Crews on scene said it appeared to start in the carport area. An investigation is continuing.

A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.(WTOK)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some school districts will dismiss early Thursday, Feb. 17, as a precaution due to the risk of...
Some schools dismissing early Thursday
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help from people in the community to identify a...
Do you know this person?
Fire Wednesday Morning in Meridian
Fire destroys two Meridian homes
A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far...
Miss. Lottery winner snags half-million dollar jackpot!

Latest News

Meridian police said they have an active warrant for Quincy Clark on a charge of burglary.
MPD seeks wanted burglary suspect
A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for a large part of the WTOK viewing area.
Tornado Watch in effect
Two additional children have died as a result of COVID-19, reported the Mississippi State...
Two more children have died from COVID-19, reports MSDH
CHOCTAW AREA EAGLE CLUB BREAKFAST
Eagle Club Breakfast raises funds and recognizes sponsors