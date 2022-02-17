House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters were called out to a third house fire within 24 hours, this time around 2:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Hills Street.

The people inside were able to get out safely but the brick ranch-style house was badly damaged. Crews on scene said it appeared to start in the carport area. An investigation is continuing.

A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire. (WTOK)

