Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 17, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some school districts will dismiss early Thursday, Feb. 17, as a precaution due to the risk of...
Some schools dismissing early Thursday
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help from people in the community to identify a...
Do you know this person?
Fire Wednesday Morning in Meridian
Fire destroys two Meridian homes
A lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far...
Miss. Lottery winner snags half-million dollar jackpot!

Latest News

Meridian police said they have an active warrant for Quincy Clark on a charge of burglary.
MPD seeks wanted burglary suspect
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report February 16, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 16, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 16, 2022