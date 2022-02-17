Advertisement

Meridian Municipal Court holding Amnesty Day next week

Community can come to the police station and have their fines adjusted
Meridian Police Department
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Anyone with fine balances, delinquent payment plans, and civil contempt warrants can come to the police station on Thursday, February 24th and see Judge Markham to have their fines adjusted.

People interested in the day of Amnesty can go to the Meridian Police Department between the hours of 8am-5pm next Thursday.

They want to emphasize that the day is not a being used to trick people into coming to the police station.

Next weeks Amnesty Day is a one time thing and everyone that can come out is encouraged to do so.

