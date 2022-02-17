Meridian Municipal Court holding Amnesty Day next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Anyone with fine balances, delinquent payment plans, and civil contempt warrants can come to the police station on Thursday, February 24th and see Judge Markham to have their fines adjusted.

People interested in the day of Amnesty can go to the Meridian Police Department between the hours of 8am-5pm next Thursday.

They want to emphasize that the day is not a being used to trick people into coming to the police station.

This is not a scheme to get you arrested. Judge Markham really wants people to be working, going to school, and being productive in the community rather than having to worry about being pulled into court for old fines or old misdemeanor offenses.

Next weeks Amnesty Day is a one time thing and everyone that can come out is encouraged to do so.

