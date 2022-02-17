Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department marked the ‘end of watch’ for Officer John Ruffin Wednesday.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Ruffin, 51, experienced shortness of breath Feb. 12 and his field training officer quickly got him to the hospital. However, he went into cardiac arrest there, was revived and placed on life support. His condition was critical due to the amount of time he was in cardiac arrest.

Ruffin’s family made the difficult decision to take him off life support at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. He died surrounded by his family.

Luebbers said Ruffin had only been employed with the MPD for a few weeks but was well-known and well-liked. He previously was chief of the Meridian Public Schools Police Department and a reserve officer with Meridian police.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Cedric Clark Memorial Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.