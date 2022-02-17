MPD seeks wanted burglary suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police reported Thursday there is an active warrant for Quincy Clark on a charge of burglary.

MPD said the burglary was reported Jan. 28, 2022, in the 5800 block of 5th Street.

If you know Clark’s whereabouts contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

