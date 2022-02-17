Funeral Services for Mr. Patrick Wayne Swearingen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Mike McKee officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba, Alabama. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Patrick Swearingen, age 31, of Kewanee passed away in a vehicle accident near Auburn, Alabama on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Patrick Wayne Swearingen was born July 12, 1990 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He graduated with honors from Lamar School and attended the Mississippi State University. He graduated from Navy Boot Camp at Great Lakes, Illinois in March 2013. Patrick graduated from the Navy nuclear power school in Goose Creek, South Carolina as a Navy Nuclear Electrician. He served aboard the USS Georgia, an Ohio-class submarine while stationed at the Naval Submarine Base at Kings Bay, Georgia for four years. For the past three years he served at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickman, on the island of Oahu. Patrick had recently received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University. He was currently participating in the skill bridge internship with The Southern Company at Plant Franklin in Smiths, Alabama. Last Wednesday he was offered his dream job working with The Southern Company as an operation technician starting in March.

Some of Patrick’s favorite pastimes was hanging out with his friends, hunting, sports, but especially cheering for his MSU Dawgs. If you were around Patrick you knew he was a “jokester” and always wanted to make you laugh and have a smile on your face.

Patrick is survived by his parents, Patty and Harvey Wayne Swearingen; his sister, Ashley Swearingen (Hunter Tew); half siblings, Deanna Swearingen, Allyson Musa (Sam), and Caleb Swearingen; his aunts and uncles, Lowry Shaw (Joanna), Ronnie Shaw, James Swearingen, Micky Merritt, and Dean Jordan; a special second mother, Francis “Ta-Ta” Craig; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Lucille Swearingen and Bennie and Dorothy Shaw.

Pall bearers will be Tyler Blackwell, Bryce Branning, Cody Crawford, Robert Coffin, Jake Dawe, Hunter Horne, Preston Nicholson, David Waldman, and Josh Wedgeworth. Honorary pall bearers will be his fellow shipmates from the USS Georgia.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Saturday, February 19 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions are shared with Cuba Baptist Church, P.O. Box 65, Cuba, AL 36907, the American Cancer Society, or The Gideon’s International.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721