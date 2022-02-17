Funeral services for Mrs. JoAnn George Braddock will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dr. Raymon Leake and Dr. Nathan VanHorn officiating. Service music will be provided by Rev. David Bishop, Mr. Barry Germany, and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Aycock. A Private Family Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

JoAnn George Braddock passed away peacefully on February 17, 2022 with family at her side.

She was born in Kemper County, MS, the daughter of the late Pauline and Cullen George. JoAnn left her family farm in Kemper County, working first in Jackson and then Meridian where she met her late husband, Charles Braddock, Sr.

JoAnn loved the Lord; she loved her church and she loved her children. She had a strong work ethic; few could outwork her. She spent much of her career in the automobile business as an office manager/accountant. When she retired, she loved being able to give more time to her beloved First Baptist Church of Meridian, teaching Sunday School, serving the senior care ministry, WMU, and the funeral meal committee.

She was a devoted mother to her children Tracey and Dwayne Jones, Chuck and Sharlyn Braddock and Andy and Lesli Braddock. She was JoJo to her five grandchildren, Kayla (David) Mowdy, Hunter Braddock, Bradi (Camryn) Lee, Austin Braddock, and Lillia (Bo) Stephens and her four great grandsons. She loved to cook, especially for her family and everyone loved to eat at JoJo’s!

In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her brothers John (Faye) George, Jim (Patti) George and sister-in-law, Mary George.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Paul George and many friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Meridian, missions fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Braddock family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

