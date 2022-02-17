No. 23 UWA Tigers comeback at home to beat the Chargers in a nail bitter

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The No. 23 West Alabama Tigers hosted Alabama Huntsville Wednesday night in front a packed house at Pruitt Hall.

The Tigers would win the opening tip off and Te Smith would shoot a three pointer to get UWA on the board first.

The Chargers would respond instantly. The first three minutes would go back and fourth with both teams contesting to the rim.

UWA would hit a low point and struggle to rebound and win the ball back which would leave them trailing by 8 heading into half.

The Tigers would enter the second half with a totally different style play and looking like a completely different team.

UWA would shoot 52% from the three point line banking 15 total three pointers.

The Tigers survive a close one at home winning 69-68.

The UWA women also pick up a win at home beating Alabama Huntsville 56-48.

West Alabama will now prepare to take on Union for the second time this season, they currently lead the Bulldogs by a game and a half in the GSC and tie the number one ranking.

“Like I’ve said all along, our guys are an older bunch that understands what is in front of them and what we have to do,” said head coach Nick Woodruff. “They understand how hard of a task it is going to be and how locked in we have to be defensively, if we’re going to go on the road and try to beat Union.”

The Tigers head to Jackson, Tennessee on Saturday to take on the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. The UWA women will open play with a game at 2 p.m. against Union.

