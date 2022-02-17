Progress underway at new Salvation Army of Meridian facility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is making progress at its new location in Meridian.

“We had the shelter and it worked well for that period of time, but we are moving forward so we can reach out,” Capt. Tamara Robb explained. “Our tag line is “Doing the Most Good” and we want to do the most good for the people in our community.”

The Salvation Army of Meridian will take on new challenges and new ways of serving the public this year.

“We’re planning on having summer day camp and an after-school program for children,” Robb said. “We plan on having senior citizen programs, so they can come and hang out, have fellowship, games and have informative sessions. We will have job readiness classes. We will setup a computer lab and learn how to do interviews.”

Their Monday and Wednesday food drives are already taking place at the 10,000 square-foot building at 1115 25th avenue. It’s on its way to truly becoming a community center.

“We are still painting, moving furniture and getting settled in. Eventually we’ll have our kitchen moved in and will do our feeding from here.” Robb said.

There’s a lot of work that needs doing, but they hope to have an open house at the end of April. April 27 will be the Salvation Army’s 120th year serving Meridian.

“We are looking for volunteers always,” Robb said. “We had an Ameri-Corps group come through that helped us with painting and moving furniture, but there are many more things to do.”

If you would like to volunteer with the Salvation Army and help with its new building, you can contact them at: 601-483-6156 or visit their Facebook page.

